Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. 224,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 677,718 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at about $11,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,760,000 after buying an additional 153,530 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2,449.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

