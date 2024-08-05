Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ingevity traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 36365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,760,000 after buying an additional 153,530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

