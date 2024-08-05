Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ingevity traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 36365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.
NGVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Ingevity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity
Ingevity Trading Down 12.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingevity
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- PulteGroup is Buying Back $1.5 Billion in Stock During a Crash
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why a Recession is Back in Play and What it Means for Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.