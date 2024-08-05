INNOVATE (VATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Price Performance

VATE opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. INNOVATE has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.50.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

