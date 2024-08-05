Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.64% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

BUFF opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

