Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BDEC stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

