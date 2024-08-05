Inseego (INSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Inseego has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inseego Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.60. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

