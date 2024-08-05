Insider Buying: The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) Insider Acquires 12,279 Shares of Stock

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) insider Anne Martin bought 12,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £4,788.81 ($6,160.03).

Anne Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Anne Martin purchased 10,821 shares of The Brighton Pier Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £4,869.45 ($6,263.76).

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PIER traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 39.25 ($0.50). 22,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.01. The Brighton Pier Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.98 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83. The firm has a market cap of £14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

