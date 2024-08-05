Insider Selling: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($61.19), for a total transaction of £1,189,250 ($1,529,778.75).

CWK stock traded down GBX 56.54 ($0.73) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,578.46 ($58.89). The company had a trading volume of 157,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,478.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,207.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,158 ($40.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,795 ($61.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.87) per share. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.30) to GBX 5,312 ($68.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

