Insider Selling: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Christina Keller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $182,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christina Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00.

Independent Bank Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of IBCP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,973. The firm has a market cap of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

