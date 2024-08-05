Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $25.00 at TD Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 43,775,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,989,754. Intel has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,457.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,081,000 after buying an additional 3,232,567 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

