Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 7.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Hsbc Global Res downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating. The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 51,113,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 50,039,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

