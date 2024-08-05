Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $442.30.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $92,146.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,790. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $207,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $449.73 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $468.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.13 and a 200-day moving average of $401.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

