Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.48

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 18667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

