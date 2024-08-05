Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.48

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 18667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
