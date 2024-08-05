Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the average volume of 1,827 call options.

Shares of FXY stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $64.57. 436,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,467. The company has a market cap of $403.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

