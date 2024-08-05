Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 1,081.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $61.10 on Monday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $228.51 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

