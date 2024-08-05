Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 122.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.