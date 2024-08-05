Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.73

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 3388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

