Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AvidXchange (AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
AvidXchange Price Performance
AVDX stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AvidXchange
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why a Recession is Back in Play and What it Means for Stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Defensive Stocks Weathering the Market Storm
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 3 Stock Dips to Watch for an Upcoming Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.