Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AvidXchange (AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – AvidXchange was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Get AvidXchange Holdings Inc alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,279,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.