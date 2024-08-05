Invst LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Invst LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

