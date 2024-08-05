Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,563,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

