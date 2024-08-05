iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.02

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 225967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on iQIYI from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

iQIYI Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iQIYI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

