IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $288.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

NYSE IQV traded down $7.59 on Monday, reaching $234.19. The company had a trading volume of 121,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.77 and its 200-day moving average is $230.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

