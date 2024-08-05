iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 41420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

