iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.90

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
