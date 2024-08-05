iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.90

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

