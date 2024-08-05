iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.51

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 2210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 160,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

