iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.51

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 2210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1761 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
