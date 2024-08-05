iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.24

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $110.24, with a volume of 849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

