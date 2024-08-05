iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.00

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
