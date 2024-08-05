iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.00

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

