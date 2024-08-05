iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.04% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of USXF opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $993.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $48.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

