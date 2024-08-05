iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

