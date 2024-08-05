iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.99

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 64091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
