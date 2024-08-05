iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Position Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $7.38 on Monday, reaching $111.08. 11,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,836. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

