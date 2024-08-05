iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,057,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 547,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

