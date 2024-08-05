iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,079.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,009,000 after buying an additional 1,045,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $75.27. 13,681,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,910,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

