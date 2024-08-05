iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.00

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after acquiring an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

