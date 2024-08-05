Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

SEVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SEVN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 157.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 62,295 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

