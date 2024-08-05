Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.30

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.30 and last traded at $95.30, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.9 %

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,631,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.