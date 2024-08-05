Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $8.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.52. 27,158,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,131,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,108,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,432,813 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.