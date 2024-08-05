JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 216.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,485 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,439. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

