JMP Securities Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $200.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CVNA stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,820. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,435,166 shares of company stock worth $294,375,485. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

