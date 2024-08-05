JMP Securities Boosts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $50.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NXRT traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 39,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 67,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

