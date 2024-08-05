JMP Securities Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $82.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $135,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $135,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at $100,618,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 731,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

