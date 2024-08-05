JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,076.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,875. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,043.43 and a 200-day moving average of $983.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $765.28 and a 52 week high of $1,115.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

