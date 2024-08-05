Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $38.20 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

