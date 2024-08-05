K-Bro Linen (KBL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen to post earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.77 million.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

KBL opened at C$35.59 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$30.03 and a 52-week high of C$37.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The company has a market cap of C$372.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

