Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Price Performance

KAI stock opened at $309.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 1 year low of $206.86 and a 1 year high of $363.40.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kadant by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

