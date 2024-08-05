Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $219,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,473 shares of company stock worth $1,234,542. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

