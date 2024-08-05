KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

Insider Transactions at KB Home

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of KB Home by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $81.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.