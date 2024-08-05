KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect KE to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect KE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

