Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $62.98, but opened at $74.87. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Kellanova shares last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 2,641,197 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $50,248,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

