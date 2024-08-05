Kellanova Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:K)

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,787 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 1,743 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,248,686. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Kellanova by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $8.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,363. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

